Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email



The Pixelmator Team has released Pixelmator Pro 3.0 (nicknamed Muse), a major release of the image-editing app that introduces over 200 built‑in design templates and customizable mockups. You’ll find a wide range of templates such as posters, social media posts, and resumes, as well as brand templates that collect several templates that can help build a visual identity for a business. Pixelmator Pro introduces the AI-powered Smart Replace feature to speed up template editing—automatically removing backgrounds, increasing the resolution of low-res images, and more.

The release also includes 16 mockups for devices such as the Mac, iPad, and iPhone, and print formats like posters and book covers. You can quickly adjust lighting or recolor objects in mockups, as well as replace placeholder images with files in both regular image formats and multilayer document formats (PXD, PSD, and SVG). Pixelmator Pro 3.0 is free for existing users and $39.99 for new customers, and it now requires macOS 11 Big Sur or later. ($39.99 new from Pixelmator and the Mac App Store, free update, 516 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)