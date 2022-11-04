Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email



The Pixelmator Team has issued Pixelmator Pro 3.1 (nicknamed Fortuna) with full compatibility with macOS 13 Ventura and initial support for opening AVIF image files. The image editor also improves document opening performance, improves rounded rectangle editing with new on-canvas controls for corner adjustment, introduces a new on-canvas progress indicator for tracking export progress, fixes a bug that caused some text layers to disappear when exporting at a 0.5x scale factor, and resolves an issue that caused some Export for Web settings to become unresponsive after using ML Super Resolution. ($39.99 new from Pixelmator and the Mac App Store, free update, 506.7 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)