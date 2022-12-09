Pixelmator Pro 3.2.2

Share Email

The Pixelmator Team has issued Pixelmator Pro 3.2 with big new feature addition: video editing (hence the Lumière nickname for this release). With the new video editing support, you can add video layers to your designs and edit them using familiar image editing tools. You can use new use on-canvas controls to control video playback, set video start and end frames, and select poster frames. Pixelmator Pro supports MP4 and QuickTime Movie formats, as well as moving image formats such as animated GIFs and PNGs. To celebrate the new video capabilities, Pixelmator Pro is discounted by 50% to $19.99 for a limited time.

The release also enables you to import Live Photos from the Photos browser and edit them as photos or videos, adds support for video layers and opening RAW layers as bitmap layers when exporting to Apple’s Motion, resolves an issue where Arabic texts would sometimes display incorrectly, and fixes a bug that caused the app to stop responding when upscaling images using Super Resolution.

After the initial 3.2 release, Pixelmator issued two quick maintenance updates: version 3.2.1 added support for opening videos in Pro Video Formats after installing the Apple Pro Video Formats package, and version 3.2.2 fixes a bug that prevented GIF and PNG files from opening via the New from Clipboard menu bar. ($39.99 new from Pixelmator and the Mac App Store, free update, 523 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)