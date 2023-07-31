Pixelmator Pro 3.3.11
The Pixelmator Team has issued Pixelmator Pro 3.3.9, improving the Denoise tool and RAW image support. The updated Denoise tool enables you to adjust the amount of noise you want to remove from images via the Denoise Intensity slider or by entering a specific value. The release now supports opening and editing compressed RAWs from Fujifilm cameras (including X-T4 and X-T5 models), along with compressed and uncompressed RAWs from the X-S20 model when running macOS 13 Ventura. Compressed Fujifilm RAWs can be opened and edited in Apple’s Photos using the Pixelmator Pro extension. The update also improves the Crop tool with a more precise Straighten slider and improves support for PDF export.
Shortly after this release, versions 3.3.10 and 3.3.11 were issued to add support for importing LUTs as color adjustment presets and entire LUT folders, and to add a new Support submenu in the Help menu for reporting issues. ($49.99 new from Pixelmator and the Mac App Store, free update, 589 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)
I have found Pixelmator very difficult to use, due to its TINY tool icons. Therefore when Pro was released, I never bothered to update the app. My copy of non-Pro is version 3.9.11 from November 2022, and the app seems to have been removed from the App Store. I see no upgrade path to Pro, not that I am interested in one.
I’m an everyday user of Pixelmator Pro and an occasional user of Photoshop. Here’s a comparison of the tool icons.
Leaving aside a literal toolbar comparison, it only took me three minutes to nix Pixelmator Pro as a Photoshop replacement. I don’t recall what the missing feature was, but it was something fairly basic that I can’t do without.
Join the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum