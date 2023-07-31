Pixelmator Pro 3.3.11

Share Email

The Pixelmator Team has issued Pixelmator Pro 3.3.9, improving the Denoise tool and RAW image support. The updated Denoise tool enables you to adjust the amount of noise you want to remove from images via the Denoise Intensity slider or by entering a specific value. The release now supports opening and editing compressed RAWs from Fujifilm cameras (including X-T4 and X-T5 models), along with compressed and uncompressed RAWs from the X-S20 model when running macOS 13 Ventura. Compressed Fujifilm RAWs can be opened and edited in Apple’s Photos using the Pixelmator Pro extension. The update also improves the Crop tool with a more precise Straighten slider and improves support for PDF export.

Shortly after this release, versions 3.3.10 and 3.3.11 were issued to add support for importing LUTs as color adjustment presets and entire LUT folders, and to add a new Support submenu in the Help menu for reporting issues. ($49.99 new from Pixelmator and the Mac App Store, free update, 589 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)