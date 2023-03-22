Share Email

The Pixelmator Team issued Pixelmator Pro 3.3.1 in mid-March to add fully customizable device mockups featuring the latest Mac, iPhone, and iPad models. You can easily personalize mockups by replacing the placeholder images with your own designs or choosing from a variety of shadow styles and background colors.

The version 3.3.1 update also improved support of the M4V file format in Shortcuts, ensured the Tilt-Shift and Focus blur effects work correctly when resizing images in the Image Size menu, improved handling of Sidecar files and Sidecar preferences, fixed a bug that caused the Histogram to get stuck in the Color Adjustments pane, resolved an issue with photos and videos opened from Photos or the Photos browser not preserving their file metadata, and addressed a crash that occurred when exporting documents to PSD file format.

Pixelmator Pro 3.3.2 was released a week later with a new Book Club collection of customizable design templates. To access templates and mockups, press Command-N to create a new document and then peruse categories in the Templates browser. ($49.99 new from Pixelmator and the Mac App Store, free update, 561 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)