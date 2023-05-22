Share Email

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook



The Pixelmator Team has issued Pixelmator Pro 3.3.3, adding support for the just-released Photomator for Mac photo editor. (Previously available only for iOS, Photomator includes an extensive collection of color adjustments, support for over 600 RAW image formats, Repair and Clone tools, and batch editing features.) You can now open Photomator documents in Pixelmator Pro with all nondestructive edits like color adjustments, crops, masks, and more. And because both Photomator and Pixelmator Pro integrate with Apple’s Photos, changes made in Photomator instantly sync to the photo browser in Pixelmator Pro and the Pixelmator Pro extension in Photos. Pixelmator Pro also optimizes color adjustments to work even faster and improves color adjustment layers to better handle dynamic range in images. ($49.99 new from Pixelmator and the Mac App Store, free update, 572 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)