The Pixelmator Team has issued Pixelmator Pro 3.3.7, introducing new Frequency Separation and Low Pass effects. The new Frequency Separation effect can adjust fine details and overall tones in images separately, while the Low Pass effect smooths out fine details or removes noise. The photo editor also optimizes performance and fixes a bug that prevented importing custom LUTs if Final Cut Pro was installed on the same Mac. ($49.99 new from Pixelmator and the Mac App Store, free update, 574 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)