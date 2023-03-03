Share Email

The Pixelmator Team has issued Pixelmator Pro 3.3 (nicknamed Mosaic) with a new Remove Color adjustment for quickly removing color from images and videos. Using a state-of-the-art Texture-Aware Algorithm, the Remove Color adjustment lets you remove solid colors or entire color ranges. Pixelmator Pro now includes Clarity, Selective Clarity, and Texture adjustments—all introduced in Pixelmator Photo for iOS, as well as improved Shadows, Highlights, Exposure, and Brightness adjustments.

Pixelmator Pro 3.3 adds a variety of new stroke styles and more options for customizing strokes, debuts a new sidecar feature that enables you to open and edit an image in its original file format (and save it back to the same file format while preserving all nondestructive edits and layers), and adds support for applying LUTs, color adjustments, effects, and auto color adjustments to videos. ($49.99 new from Pixelmator and the Mac App Store, free update, 552 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)