Share Email



The Pixelmator Team has been busy before its festive break. After version 3.5 came out with added HDR support, Pixelmator Pro 3.5.1 was released to add a new collection of App Store templates. The over 30 customizable templates are designed to showcase screenshots of your Mac, iPhone, iPad, and cross-platform apps and fully meet all the App Store requirements. It also added new device mockups for the Apple Watch Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max (as well as iPad Pro mockups in landscape orientation) and improved Pixelmator Pro stability when working with HDR videos and images.

Pixelmator Pro 3.5.2 quickly followed with added support for Adobe Illustrator and Illustrator EPS file formats, enabling you to open Illustrator documents with original layers, shapes, text, and layer groups. The release also enables batch‑converting Illustrator and Illustrator EPS to other file formats using the Convert Image action in Shortcuts; adds 14 new holiday-themed templates for social media posts, stories, posters, and more; improves performance when switching between tools or opening documents; and fixes a bug that caused exporting or sharing to JPEG files to use the .jpeg file extension instead of .jpg. Pixelmator Pro is still discounted by 50% to $24.99 for a limited time. ($49.99 new from Pixelmator and the Mac App Store, free update, 613.5 MB, release notes, macOS 12+)