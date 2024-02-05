Share Email



The Pixelmator Team has released Pixelmator Pro 3.5.6 with improved support for Photoshop PDF, Adobe Illustrator (.AI), and Illustrator EPS files. The update now enables you to see all layers of a Photoshop PDF file that were used to create it, opens PDFs with annotations (such as text, shapes, or signatures added using Markup in Preview), improves PSD file optimization for Final Cut Pro to support Gradient Fill and Color Fill effects layers, improves support for older Pixelmator Pro documents with RAW layers, and improves preservation of image colors when exporting images to HDR JPEG format. ($49.99 new from Pixelmator and the Mac App Store, free update, 650.7 MB, release notes, macOS 12+)