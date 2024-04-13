Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 33 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Agen Schmitz No comments

Pixelmator Pro 3.5.8

The Pixelmator Team has released Pixelmator Pro 3.5.8 with improved support for vector PDFs, including those created using Apple apps like Safari, Keynote, and Pages. You can now import and edit text elements in vector PDFs as regular text layers, retaining original text, fonts, and formatting. If the document contains fonts that are not installed on your Mac, they can be imported as editable text layers and replaced with available fonts. The update also enables you to fully customize strokes around text layers for styling typography elements, lets you add strokes on the inside, center, or outside of text layers (via the Style tool settings), and adds 12 customizable bento grid templates for showcasing products or app features. ($49.99 new from Pixelmator and the Mac App Store, free update, 644.3 MB, release notes, macOS 12+)

Comments About Pixelmator Pro 3.5.8

