The Pixelmator Team has released Pixelmator Pro 3.5 (nicknamed Flare) with full HDR support, enabling you to import, edit, and export HDR content, including HDR photos and videos taken with an iPhone. The image editor enables you to edit HDR content in multi-layered compositions and work with HDR layers just like any other layers, provides support for automation tools like Shortcuts and AppleScript, brings support for editing images in Apple’s Photos using the Pixelmator Pro extension, and allows you to preview Pixelmator Pro documents in Quick Look. Pixelmator Pro supports a wide range of HDR image formats (HEIC, AVIF, JPEG XL, PNG, TIFF, RAW, and Apple ProRAW), as well as video formats like MP4 and MOV and video compression types such as HEVC and Apple ProRes that support HDR. To work with HDR, you must be running macOS 14 Sonoma and have a compatible display.

Speaking of which, Pixelmator Pro 3.5 now fully supports Sonoma, improves performance and compatibility with a variety of file formats, fixes a bug that could cause the app to suggest an incorrect location when saving new documents, and now requires a minimum of macOS 12 Monterey. To celebrate this major update, Pixelmator Pro is discounted by 50% to $24.99 for a limited time. ($49.99 new from Pixelmator and the Mac App Store, free update, 609.3 MB, release notes, macOS 12+)