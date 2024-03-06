Share Email



Ergonis Software has upgraded its PopChar character discovery and font exploration utility—initially released in 1987!—to version 10 with a refreshed user interface, enhanced functionality, and streamlined app name (no more “X”). The release adds a magnifier tool with more info and details, improves the selection process with single-click insertion for codes like Swift, expands language support with the addition of Spanish and full Unicode 15 compatibility, enhances Dark mode support, adds a built-in layout for Emoji 15.0, and now requires macOS 11 Big Sur or later. PopChar 10 is priced at $34.99, and upgrades for previous licenses cost $17.99. ($34.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 4.8 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)