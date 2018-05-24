Skip to content
Agen Schmitz 1 comment

PopChar X 8.3

Ergonis Software has released PopChar X 8.3 with WYSIWYG (“what you see is what you get”) font names that make it easier to identify fonts at a glance by displaying the names in their respective fonts. The character discovery utility now enables you to configure whether PopChar remembers a selected font for all applications instead of separately per application, ensures the PopChar window is completely visible on the screen, enables HTML characters to be inserted in hexadecimal notation, fixes an issue with the download progress window hanging around too long in macOS 10.13 High Sierra, and resolves a potential problem when PopChar makes offscreen windows visible. (€29.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, free update from version 8.0, 5.0 MB, release notes, macOS 10.6+)

Comments About PopChar X 8.3

  1. Very useful as I am aCanadian that is a French speaking and writing. This application pairs well with Mac (all forms) because Aplle has always supported French!

