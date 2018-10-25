Share Facebook

Ergonis Software has released PopChar X 8.5, improving support for macOS 10.14 Mojave’s Dark mode. The character discovery utility now gives you the choice of displaying the character table in a traditional black-on-white view or a light-on-dark view that blends with the dark appearance. It also fine-tunes highlight colors for Dark mode and works around an issue where PopChar could not be reliably activated in Mojave.

More generally, PopChar X 8.5 adds a Preferences option for highlighting favorite characters, ensures that skin tone and text/emoji pop-up menus highlight the selected item with the correct accent color, eliminates flickering while resizing the window, provides visual feedback to help with resizing, and lists layouts in alphabetical order in the menu. (€29.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, free update from version 8.0, 4.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.6+)