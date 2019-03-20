Share Facebook

Ergonis Software has released PopChar X 8.6, a maintenance update that adds an option to define the desired number of lines in the section of recently used characters. The character discovery utility also now supports font-specific Unicode descriptions for several symbol fonts (including FontAwesome, Material Icons, Webdings, Wingdings, and more), ensures that the app asks for accessibility permissions only on macOS 10.14 Mojave, improves the menu bar icon’s pull-down menu in Mojave’s Dark mode, and works around a problem with temporary folders that caused installations and updates to fail in certain circumstances. PopChar is also now officially distributed as an Apple-notarized application. (€29.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, free update from version 8.0, 4.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.6+)