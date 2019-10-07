Share Facebook

Ergonis Software has released PopChar X 8.7 with support for Unicode 12.0 (including Emoji 12.0) and compatibility with macOS 10.15 Catalina. The character discovery utility now lets the forward delete key clear the hotkey in PopChar’s preferences, adds information about foreground and background processes to the diagnostics report, updates the character names for the Font Awesome font family, works around a metrics and display problem with the extra-wide logo characters in recent versions of Font Awesome, works around a display anomaly with certain combined characters in the system font in Catalina, and resolves an issue that caused the installer to stall on Catalina even though the actual installation succeeded. (€29.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 4.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.6+)