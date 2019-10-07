Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 29 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

PopChar X 8.7

Ergonis Software has released PopChar X 8.7 with support for Unicode 12.0 (including Emoji 12.0) and compatibility with macOS 10.15 Catalina. The character discovery utility now lets the forward delete key clear the hotkey in PopChar’s preferences, adds information about foreground and background processes to the diagnostics report, updates the character names for the Font Awesome font family, works around a metrics and display problem with the extra-wide logo characters in recent versions of Font Awesome, works around a display anomaly with certain combined characters in the system font in Catalina, and resolves an issue that caused the installer to stall on Catalina even though the actual installation succeeded. (€29.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 4.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.6+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About PopChar X 8.7

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum