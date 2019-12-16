Skip to content
Agen Schmitz No comments

PopChar X 8.8

Ergonis Software has released PopChar X 8.8, working around a problem with automatic Dark mode in macOS 10.15 Catalina that prevented menu icons from updating correctly after an automatic light/dark change. The character discovery utility also adds a built-in layout for Emoji 12.0, correctly suppresses recently introduced emoji characters on older macOS versions, and fixes a problem where fonts in the font list were sometimes not shown in the best possible Regular style. (€29.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 4.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.6+)

Comments About PopChar X 8.8

