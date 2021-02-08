Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Ergonis Software has released PopChar X 9.1, bringing additional functions in the Fonts tab to select or mark fonts in the main window and copy a font list to the clipboard. The character discovery and font exploration utility works around a cosmetic issue where sheet windows (like About and Preferences) appeared before the main window when opened from the menu bar icon, fixes a bug that caused the P in the menu bar to not react on clicks after a command-click, improves the diagnostics report to show information about the location of the P icon, and resolves an issue where the keyboard icon at the bottom of the PopChar window appeared upside down on macOS 11 Big Sur. (€29.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 5.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)