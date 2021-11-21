PopChar X 9.3
Ergonis Software has released PopChar X 9.3 with support for Unicode 14.0, including Emoji 14.0. With the release of the new Unicode Standard, the character discovery and font exploration utility gains 838 characters, 5 new scripts, and 37 new emoji characters (including Melting Face, Saluting Face, Person with Crown, and support for Handshake with a combination of skin tones). PopChar X 9.3 also now contains metrics adjustments for various styles of the system font in macOS 11 Big Sur and macOS 12 Monterey, and it has improved compatibility with Monterey. (€29.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 5.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)
