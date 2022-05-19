Share Facebook

Ergonis Software has released PopChar X 9.4, now a universal app with full native support for M1-based Macs. The character discovery and font exploration utility boasts redesigned character rendering components, providing improved speed and consistency between fonts. The release also improves the vertical alignment of characters within table cells, addresses a problem where the “corner P” was partly obscured by the rounded screen corner on MacBooks with a notch, fixes a bug that prevented ligatures in certain fonts from correctly displaying in the magnified view, resolves an issue where some characters could not be found by entering certain name parts in the search field, and improves handling of internal scripts in certain corner cases. (€29.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 6.0 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)