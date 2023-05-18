Share Email

Ergonis Software has released PopChar X 9.5, which now provides full support for macOS 13 Ventura. The character discovery and font exploration utility also makes it easier to fix missing permissions with improved linking into macOS System Settings, increases the minimum system requirements to macOS 10.13 High Sierra, and brings unspecified performance and stability improvements. (€29.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 5.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)