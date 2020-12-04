Share Facebook

Ergonis Software has issued PopChar X 9, a major upgrade that brings several new features to the character discovery and font exploration utility. The release introduces a new Character Info window that shows information about the character’s Unicode encoding and typographic properties, plus adds an option to assign custom names to characters to simplify finding those characters later.

PopChar X 9 also adds a Fonts tab that displays a list of all fonts that contain a selected character, adds support for Unicode 13 and includes a built-in layout for Emoji 13.0, significantly improves type selection in the font list, improves handling of keyboard navigation and shortcuts in the character table view, works around a problem where certain hard-wired keyboard shortcuts did not work when the font list was active, and addresses a problem where some contextual menu commands sometimes failed to process the selected character correctly. PopChar X 9 supports macOS 11 Big Sur and now requires a minimum of 10.10 Yosemite. PopChar X 9.0 is free for anyone who purchased a license for PopChar X 8 in or after May 2020, and upgrade pricing is available for owners of older licenses. (€29.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 5.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)