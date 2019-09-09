Share Facebook

Postbox released version 7.0 of its eponymous email client, a major upgrade that adds 20 new themes spread across Light and Dark modes and a variety of new features. Postbox 7.0 now enables you to insert pre-formatted blocks of HTML into messages that also allows insertion of CSS into the <head> region of a message and use of default clips on a per identity basis. Postbox comes with a library of pre-formatted clips, including checked and numbered bullets, callouts, quotes, image blocks, tables, and social follow blocks.

The update also adds support for the Dropbox for Business and OneDrive for Business cloud sharing services, adds a new swipe mechanism on macOS that provides improved feedback for four commonly used actions (Archive, Reminder, Junk, and Delete), adds a new Gmail labeling mechanism, improves Gravatar support, imports vCards to the Address Book by double-clicking on them, improves status messages in the preview pane, and changes delete behavior for Google accounts to better mirror what Gmail does on the Web.

Postbox is available for an annual subscription of $29.99. If you purchased Postbox between 1 March 2016 and 3 September 2019 or if you purchased the Lifetime Upgrade option before 31 July 2010, then you have a Postbox Lifetime License and no additional purchase is necessary (see this blog post for more license details). ($29.99 annual subscription, free update for current subscriptions and Lifetime License owners, 58.6 MB, release notes, 10.13+)