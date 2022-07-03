Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 32 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

PowerPhotos 2.0

Fat Cat Software has released PowerPhotos 2.0, a major update for the Photos library manager that improves performance and handling of iCloud Photos compatibility. PowerPhotos works with the built-in Photos app on your Mac and helps you find and eliminate duplicate photos, split larger libraries into smaller ones, merge libraries, export photos and albums, and more.

PowerPhotos 2 now sees and works with any photos in your iCloud photo library (automatically downloading as needed), introduces a more fully featured export function (with options such as exporting as a flat folder and including videos from Live Photos and all photos from a burst), adds a global menu bar item for quicker access, enables you to organize libraries into groups in the sidebar, quickens the speed of library loading, and uses a new duplicate comparison algorithm that can find more duplicate photos that are not quite 100% identical. PowerPhotos 2 is a free upgrade for those who purchased the app on or after 6 April 2022 and is discounted by 50% for those who purchased any previous version of PowerPhotos or iPhoto Library Manager. ($29.95 new, free update, 29.5 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 31 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About PowerPhotos 2.0