Fat Cat Software has released PowerPhotos 2.0, a major update for the Photos library manager that improves performance and handling of iCloud Photos compatibility. PowerPhotos works with the built-in Photos app on your Mac and helps you find and eliminate duplicate photos, split larger libraries into smaller ones, merge libraries, export photos and albums, and more.

PowerPhotos 2 now sees and works with any photos in your iCloud photo library (automatically downloading as needed), introduces a more fully featured export function (with options such as exporting as a flat folder and including videos from Live Photos and all photos from a burst), adds a global menu bar item for quicker access, enables you to organize libraries into groups in the sidebar, quickens the speed of library loading, and uses a new duplicate comparison algorithm that can find more duplicate photos that are not quite 100% identical. PowerPhotos 2 is a free upgrade for those who purchased the app on or after 6 April 2022 and is discounted by 50% for those who purchased any previous version of PowerPhotos or iPhoto Library Manager. ($29.95 new, free update, 29.5 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)