Quicken 2018 5.10

Quicken Inc. has released version 5.10 of Quicken 2019 for Mac, adding a new report feature that enables you to create a crosstab or matrix report (such as for tracking expenses at multiple properties or across different accounts). The financial management app also adds a thin sidebar to give you more working space, brings support for Canadian pre-printed cheques, returns the Export to Quicken Mac Transfer File (QMTF) format, fixes a bug that caused loan payments to be off by 1 cent, improves Single Mutual Fund account and transaction quality, and resolves an issue with an incorrect warning message popping up with matching downloaded transactions. ($34.99/$49.99/$74.99 annual subscription, free update, release notes, macOS 10.11+)