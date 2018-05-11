Quicken 2019 5.11.2

Share Facebook

Quicken Inc. released version 5.11 of Quicken 2019 for Mac, adding a new way to customize the register text size and row height (View > Register Text & Row Settings). The financial management app also adds a new feature that enables you to transfer one security or all your securities from one account to another, adds the capability to open an account in a standalone window from the thin sidebar, and fixes an account connectivity issue that prevented PIN reset messages from the bank displaying to customers. Shortly after this release, version 5.11.1 was issued to improve download reliability for Fidelity Investments and version 5.11.2 was released to address a crash related to the AMDRadeonX4000GL video driver. ($34.99/$49.99/$74.99 annual subscription, free update, release notes, macOS 10.11+)