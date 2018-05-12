Quicken 2019 5.12.4

Share Facebook

Quicken Inc. recently released version 5.12 of Quicken 2019 for Mac, adding the capability to set renaming rules for improved transaction payee names and rebuilding scheduled transactions to simplify setting up bills and income transactions. The financial management app also added a new Average Cost Per Share column to the Portfolio view, changed the way Today’s Balance is calculated (including past due scheduled transactions and matching the running balance), fixed an issue where Quicken wasn’t recognizing the tax-free flag on a security, and brought the capability to customize and make ad-hoc changes to reports using the new report toolbar where you can set the type, row, column, and time interval.

The company subsequently released several maintenance updates to fix a number of issues that would cause the application to crash (5.12.1), resolve an issue where a missing account type prevented files from opening (5.12.2), and detect and display a warning when the calculated loan payoff date doesn’t match the actual payoff date (5.12.3). Version 5.12.4 resolves an issue in which dividends for some investment accounts were being double-counted, fixes a bug that prevented Quicken Bill Pay from working with Capital One accounts, and corrects a problem in which the sign of an eBill would be incorrect if there was a linked transfer to an account that wasn’t synced. ($34.99/$49.99/$74.99 annual subscriptions, free update, release notes, macOS 10.11+)