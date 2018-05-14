Quicken 2019 5.14

Share Facebook

Quicken Inc. has released version 5.14 of Quicken 2019 for Mac, introducing the new QuickFill feature to improve the auto-categorization of downloaded and manually entered transactions. QuickFill associates categories and other transaction information with specific payees, and changing a category automatically creates a QuickFill rule that will be applied the next time that you enter a payee. Version 5.14 also no longer automatically saves the transaction’s tags, memo, or amounts, but you can add this data to the QuickFill rule by going to Window > Payees & Rules.

The update adds transaction report time intervals that can be grouped by week, month, quarter, or another time interval; enables you to create a Do Not Rename payee rule to avoid truncated names; resolves an issue where some eBills stuck in error couldn’t be fixed because multi-factor authentication was broken; and fixes a bug that caused the day change for security quotes to be incorrect on Mondays. ($34.99/$49.99/$74.99 annual subscriptions, free update, release notes, macOS 10.11+)