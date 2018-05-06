Quicken 2018 5.6

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Quicken Inc. has released version 5.6 of its Quicken 2018 for Mac financial management app with dramatically improved launch times for those with a large investment history. That said, the company may have pulled the update. Some people have it, but others are reporting that it doesn’t seem to be available to them. If it has been pulled, it will likely return soon.

Quicken will now download quotes only for held securities and will ignore securities that are no longer owned—you can also specify which securities should be updated. The app also speeds up switching to the Investment view and flipping between the Portfolio Value and Performance views, and it ensures that switching between Groups in Portfolio View updates them immediately.

In addition, the update improves report usability and functionality (such as displaying date range and customization settings in Comparison, Summary and Transaction reports), refines the Investment Portfolio view (enabling you to print it, copy and paste its contents to a spreadsheet, or export it as a CSV file), improves eBill support, ensures that you can continue to use Quicken while downloading transactions, and fixes bugs. ($34.99/$49.99/$74.99 annual subscription, free update for Quicken 2018, release notes, macOS 10.11+)