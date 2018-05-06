Quicken 2018 5.6
Quicken Inc. has released version 5.6 of its Quicken 2018 for Mac financial management app with dramatically improved launch times for those with a large investment history. That said, the company may have pulled the update. Some people have it, but others are reporting that it doesn’t seem to be available to them. If it has been pulled, it will likely return soon.
Quicken will now download quotes only for held securities and will ignore securities that are no longer owned—you can also specify which securities should be updated. The app also speeds up switching to the Investment view and flipping between the Portfolio Value and Performance views, and it ensures that switching between Groups in Portfolio View updates them immediately.
In addition, the update improves report usability and functionality (such as displaying date range and customization settings in Comparison, Summary and Transaction reports), refines the Investment Portfolio view (enabling you to print it, copy and paste its contents to a spreadsheet, or export it as a CSV file), improves eBill support, ensures that you can continue to use Quicken while downloading transactions, and fixes bugs. ($34.99/$49.99/$74.99 annual subscription, free update for Quicken 2018, release notes, macOS 10.11+)
Notable Replies
My copy o f Quicken 2018 does not show a 5.6 update. Looked online at Quicken.com and not there either? Was this note based on a pre-release version? Thanks.
I’m running 5.6 2018 Premier
David
Version 5.6 of Quicken for Mac is still not listed on the release notes link. I received info on this release from MacUpdate (which has the download for 5.6 available), and it seems some folks have been able to get this version (based on some feedback on the Quicken forums). However, that feedback was not glowing, so perhaps Quicken has pulled it or delayed full access to it at this time.
Thanks for the response. Maybe it is because I have deluxe & not premier.
No, I have Deluxe 5.6. It self updated last week while running High Sierra, but when I later tried to update in Sierra and El Capitan, it wasn’t available, so the idea that it was pulled due to issues makes sense.
When I started using Quicken my computer was an Apple][e and Quicken’s offices were in downtown Palo Alto on University Ave. Up until Quicken became Intuit it was a pretty decent product. After that its support became absolutely abominable and its internal database often became corrupted with many bugs appearing in each new release until it seemly became abandoned and updates because almost non-existent. When the stripped down upgrade was released, it failed to meet my needs so I reluctantly abandoned it and switched to Moneydance. It was much more stable but lacked the great reports I was accustomed to. Unfortunately updates became scarce and support started suffering. The ‘showstopper’ was when Moneydance failed to provide a method for starting a new year along being unable to archive historical data. So once again I switched to Banktivity who has consistently provided updates and great tech support. Once learned I find it very powerful, has a stable database, and the ability to start a new year so I can archive historical data.
Given my history with Quicken, the fact that the current version has yet to match may of the features in Quicken 7, and its high cost when compared to its competitors, I have no interest in ‘giving it another chance’. However that said I still miss Quicken 7’s outstanding reporting ability.
