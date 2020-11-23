Quicken 6.0

Share Facebook

Quicken Inc. has released version 6.0 of Quicken for Mac, a major release for the financial management app that introduces a new modern interface plus compatibility with macOS 11 Big Sur and M1-based Macs. The update removes the title bar and replaces it with a new Q button for viewing file names and accessing your Quicken account, restyles the quick access items at the top of the Quicken window, and revamps the Account Settings window so you can more easily manage your accounts.

Quicken 6 also improves upon several recently introduced Net Worth reports (adding the capability to drill-down on net worth report segments), changes the Customize button on the Report toolbar to an Edit button to better represent its purpose, adds a new Usage window that provides more detail regarding the number of payments you’ve made, brings a new Pay Another Bill button in the Quick Pay and Check Pay window, and now requires 10.13 High Sierra. Quicken features three annual subscription tiers (each of which has risen in price over the previous version): Starter at $35.99 a year, Deluxe at $51.99 a year (adds budget customization and debt tracking), and Premier at $77.99 a year (adds free online bill payment, a $119-per-year savings). Quicken Deluxe and Quicken Premier are currently on sale for $31.19 and $46.79 respectively for a limited time. ($34.99/$51.99/$77.99 annual subscriptions, free update for subscribers, release notes, 86.2 MB, macOS 10.13+)