Quicken 6.1

Quicken Inc. has published version 6.1 of Quicken for Mac, a maintenance release for the financial management app that introduces new reconcile functionality and a more consistent behavior for saving reports. The update now ensures all of your reconciled sessions are remembered and can be reviewed in the new Reconcile History window, prompts you to save reports to ensure the changes are what you want saved, displays the amount of a previous payment when paying a bill using Quick Pay or Check Pay, enables you to choose the date you want a Check Pay payment to arrive by, and resolves an issue where some QuickFill rules were getting deleted after editing and syncing. ($34.99/$51.99/$77.99 annual subscriptions, free update for subscribers, release notes, 86.2 MB, macOS 10.13+)