Quicken 6.3

Quicken Inc. has published version 6.3 of Quicken for Mac, introducing a new investment dashboard that highlights the top movers for the day, provides an allocation view of securities and asset classes, and adds a simple tracking option. The release also now enables you to budget your mortgage payment using a detailed scheduled transaction, improves the Quicken sidebar to notify you when there are issues with an account, changes the Clear Filters button from white to green to make it easier to see when your register is filtered, and adds an Early Access option to receive new features before they are officially shipped. Shortly after this release, Quicken issued version 6.3.1 to address unspecified bugs. ($34.99/$51.99/$77.99 annual subscriptions, free update for subscribers, release notes, 97 MB, macOS 10.13+)