Agen Schmitz

Quicken 6.10

Quicken Inc. has issued version 6.10 of Quicken for Mac, updating the app with new Dashboard cards in the Home tab for accessing data at-a-glance and productivity tools and streamling the Add Account workflow (both require macOS 10.15 Catalina or later). The release also brings back Chase eBills, brings more sidebar account options, and improves the performance of switching between tabs (Bills, Income, Payees, Projected Balances, and Activity) and sorting columns. ($34.99/$51.99/$77.99 annual subscriptions, free update for subscribers, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

