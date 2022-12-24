Quicken 6.11.1

Share Email

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook



Quicken Inc. has published version 6.11 of Quicken for Mac with improvements for bill payments, tax reports, investments, and accounts in the financial management app. The release adds a new charting capability to investments, enables you to hide cents when viewing your portfolio, redesigns the connectivity status window in accounts, improves the flow of adding Direct Connect accounts, and makes individual tax schedules available to Quicken Mac Deluxe and Premier users. The update also makes several improvements to bill payments, including splitting transactions when making payments with QuickPay or Check Pay, remembering the last account used to make payments to billers with QuickPay or Check Pay, and detecting and notifying users about bills for connected accounts. Shortly after this release, version 6.11.1 was issued to fix a crash that could occur while updating accounts. ($34.99/$51.99/$77.99 annual subscriptions, free update for subscribers, release notes, macOS 10.13+)