Quicken 6.12

Quicken Inc. has published version 6.12 of Quicken for Mac with a smattering of new features and improvements for the financial management app. The release speeds up performance when downloading investment OFX data; enables you to create, view, and print Reconciliation Reports; adds an option to display passwords in plain text when entering new financial institution credentials; ensures that the Schedule D tax report includes manually categorized investment transactions; and improves eBills for Chase credit cards. Version 6.12 is the final release with support for macOS 10.13 High Sierra and 10.14 Mojave. ($34.99/$51.99/$77.99 annual subscriptions, free update for subscribers, release notes, macOS 10.13+)