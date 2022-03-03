Quicken 6.6

Share Facebook

Quicken Inc. has released version 6.6 of Quicken for Mac, improving the Investment Dashboard Top Movers card’s sort order to show top gainers by value at the top (and top loser at the bottom). The financial management app enables you to use Touch ID on your Mac or an Apple Watch to open a password-protected Quicken file, improves the Allocation by Security and Asset Class cards (adding more columns as the cards grow wider), enables you to optionally choose to enter the Share Price and Number of Shares (allowing Quicken to calculate the Total Cost), and improves how sorted columns are displayed. ($34.99/$51.99/$77.99 annual subscriptions, free update for subscribers, release notes, 95.5 MB, macOS 10.13+)