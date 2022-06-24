Quicken 6.8

Share Facebook

Quicken Inc. has issued version 6.8 of Quicken for Mac, improving the Foreign Bank Accounts Report to calculate the maximum balance of your foreign bank account balances within a calendar year. The financial management app also introduces the Easy Answer Report with focused answers to top financial questions (requires macOS 10.15 Catalina), improves how totals are displayed at the bottom of the screen, shows an info icon when a mutual fund’s latest displayed price is not from the most recent trading day, and modifies the way securities with multiple asset classes are displayed. ($34.99/$51.99/$77.99 annual subscriptions, free update for subscribers, release notes, 95.5 MB, macOS 10.13+)