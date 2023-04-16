Quicken 7.0

Share Email

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook



Quicken Inc. has released version 7.0 of Quicken for Mac with new features and improvements for the financial management app. For dashboards, Quicken 7 introduces a new Net Worth card, shows Recently Categorized Transactions on the Uncategorized Transactions card, and enables you to generate a report for the specified time period by clicking the legend on the Income & Expense card. The update also adds support for the Daily frequency of scheduled transactions, displays OFX Bill Pay errors in the Connection Status window, improves the display of payees with descriptions, enables passwords for connected accounts to be retrieved from the macOS keychain (if available), adds a “cheat-sheet” for the new Portfolio graph features, enables editing of account names when adding new connected accounts, and requires macOS 10.15 Catalina or later. ($34.99/$51.99/$77.99 annual subscriptions, free update for subscribers, 3.2 MB installer download, release notes, macOS 10.15+)