Quicken 7.1

Quicken Inc. has issued version 7.1 of Quicken for Mac, replacing older charts in the Loan account with modern, native versions that offer additional options. The release also adds a “tip” to the Holdings investment dashboard card to show the change in price since the previous day’s closing price in both percentage and dollar amount, reroutes the link in the Schedule column to take you to the Transaction Details sheet instead of the register, updates the user interface to make it easier to view accounts in the Successful Connections section, and uses CAD currency when creating accounts of Canadian-only types. ($34.99/$51.99/$77.99 annual subscriptions, free update for subscribers, 3.2 MB installer download, release notes, macOS 10.15+)