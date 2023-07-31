Quicken 7.2

Share Email

Quicken Inc. has issued version 7.2 of Quicken for Mac with new features and improvements for the financial management app. It’s now easier to choose which accounts you would like to add from a financial institution that holds 15 or more accounts, you can now view your securities by Name or Symbol on the Investments Dashboard Holdings card, and you can save a Biller’s website URL in Quicken to pay bills more quickly. The release also enables you to link a new account to a “hidden” account, improves the process for adding or updating eBills for financial institutions that have updated the security of their logins, adds the ability to change tag colors in the Tags list using multi-select, fixes a bug that prevented the graph from displaying in the Home Dashboard Net Worth card, and improves performance when using the disclosure buttons to expand and collapse data in large reports. ($34.99/$51.99/$77.99 annual subscriptions, free update for subscribers, 3.2 MB installer download, release notes, macOS 10.15+)