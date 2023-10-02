Skip to content
Agen Schmitz 2 comments

Quicken 7.3.1

Quicken Inc. has issued version 7.3 of Quicken for Mac, with the Home Dashboard gaining a new Bills & Income card that displays upcoming bills and expected income. Quicken also now enables you to customize your Home Dashboard by hiding or displaying specific cards and adds a warning when editing the category on a transfer transaction (noting the change would delete the other side of the transfer). Version 7.3.1 was subsequently released to address a crash that could occur if Quicken encountered an error while opening a file. ($34.99/$51.99/$77.99 annual subscriptions, free update for subscribers, 3.2 MB installer download, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

  1. An email from Quicken CEO Eric Dunn I received on Sept 25 says:

    Our desktop software product (and the one I personally use!), Quicken, is now Quicken Classic — an updated name with a nod to our past, honoring our 40 years of history in the personal finance space, while also distinguishing it from our cloud-based Quicken Simplifi.

    Quicken Classic for Windows and Mac, along with the companion apps, are the same great products you’ve come to rely on, and we will continue to work to make Quicken Classic even better. Our most experienced product development teams will remain dedicated to Quicken Classic for as far ahead as we can foresee.

  2. Until CEO Eric Dunn can guarantee that no one will access or hack quicken’s data online and puts his personal finances up as assurance, I’ll stay with “Quicken Classic” and hold him to continuing to ensure “Quicken Classic” is even better.

    The statement “Our most experienced product development teams will remain dedicated to Quicken Classic 'for as far ahead as we can foresee’” is not as reassuring as I’d prefer.

    That said, I’ve been using Quicken since it came out. I’m very satisfied. Probably why I’m hard over on his making sure the desktop product continues to improve.

    David

