Quicken 7.3.1

Quicken Inc. has issued version 7.3 of Quicken for Mac, with the Home Dashboard gaining a new Bills & Income card that displays upcoming bills and expected income. Quicken also now enables you to customize your Home Dashboard by hiding or displaying specific cards and adds a warning when editing the category on a transfer transaction (noting the change would delete the other side of the transfer). Version 7.3.1 was subsequently released to address a crash that could occur if Quicken encountered an error while opening a file. ($34.99/$51.99/$77.99 annual subscriptions, free update for subscribers, 3.2 MB installer download, release notes, macOS 10.15+)