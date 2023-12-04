Quicken 7.4.1

Share Email



Back in October, Quicken Inc. rebranded its personal finance management app with a new icon and revised product names. The standard Quicken is now called Quicken Classic, while the old Quicken Home & Business has been renamed Quicken Business & Personal. Quicken Classic is further divided into two editions: Quicken Classic Deluxe and Quicken Classic Premier (the latter adding bill payment, optimized investment management, and built-in tax reports). All Quicken titles now require a minimum of macOS 11 Big Sur and an annual subscription: $59.88 for Quicken Classic Deluxe, $83.88 for Quicken Classic Premier, and $119.88 for Quicken Business & Personal.

Version 7.4 provides several improvements for the more all-encompassing Quicken Business & Personal edition, introducing the Business Dashboard for monitoring the health of your business, enabling analysis of business data with new reports such as Income Statement, Cashflow, and Profitability; adding mileage tracking for tax deductions; and improving support for exporting business-related tax data to tax-filing software. Quicken Classic improves the Spending by Category Card to show more categories, enables Subcategories with different parents to be merged, makes eBills available again for Capital One customers, and improves auto-categorization of downloaded transactions. Shortly after this release, Quicken pushed out version 7.4.1 to deal with several crashes. ($59.88/$83.88/$119.88 annual subscriptions, free update for subscribers, 3.2 MB installer download, release notes, macOS 11+)