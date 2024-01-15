Quicken 7.5

Share Email



Quicken Inc. has issued version 7.5 of Quicken Classic for Mac with an updated Tax Schedule report and other improvements. The release can now export TXF data from any tax report for greater data flexibility, improves the graph on the Income & Expense card, improves inspection and date range selection on the Projected Balance graph, enables you to delete Bank Bill Pay/Intra-bank transfer transactions, and improves the Projected Balance graph appearance when the Projected Balance view settings do not include any future-dated transactions. Quicken Classic Business & Personal (formerly Quicken Home & Business) adds a Rate per Mile column to the Mileage tab and adds a new Schedule F tax report for US customers with a farm business. ($59.88/$83.88/$119.88 annual subscriptions, free update for subscribers, 3.2 MB installer download, release notes, macOS 11+)