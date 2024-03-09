Quicken 7.6.1

Share Email



Quicken Inc. has released version 7.6 of Quicken Classic for Mac with improved Tags and Categories lists, enabling you to hide/show, see the number of uses, and run a report for each used item. The update improves the layout of the Schedule 3 – Capital Gains and Losses report to match Canadian tax reporting requirements more closely, enables you to edit names and choose accounts for Home Dashboard cards, adds an option to Mileage Trips to show starting and ending columns, and improves performance when updating accounts in files with many renaming rules. Shortly after this release, version 7.6.1 was issued to address a problem where account filter pop-ups in existing files could show the wrong setting and to ensure that the connection status of hidden accounts is correctly reported. ($59.88/$83.88/$119.88 annual subscriptions, free update for subscribers, 3.2 MB installer download, release notes, macOS 11+)