Quicken 7.7.1

In April, Quicken Inc. released version 7.7 of Quicken Classic for Mac with some user interface improvements. The update made it easier to toggle between balance types (Today, Online, and Projected) in the sidebar customization menu, streamlined the progress indicator in the sidebar while updating accounts, and allowed the Home Dashboard to be customized by changing the currency. It also enabled you to set the Projected Balance view in Bills & Income to 2, 3, 5, and 10 years into the future and added support for exporting mileage tracking records to CSV. Version 7.7.1 was issued recently to fix a crash that could occur when downloading transactions or syncing on Intel-based Macs. ($59.88/$83.88/$119.88 annual subscriptions, free update for subscribers, 3.2 MB installer download, release notes, macOS 11+)