Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 28 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz 1 comment

RapidWeaver 8.0

Realmac Software has released RapidWeaver 8.0, a major upgrade to the Web design and publishing software. In addition to receiving a cleaner, more refined user interface and a new app icon, RapidWeaver 8.0 also gains a responsive Device Preview feature that enables you to view your site on a variety of devices, five new responsive themes, an updated Resources Manager with support for searching Unsplash for free stock photos, and a redesigned Snippets Window with support for HTML, rich text, and live search.

The release also adds support for editing .htaccess files (as well as tracking changes and reverting to previous versions), provides user interface state restoration on a per-project basis, improves handling of changed files when publishing, correctly displays customized blog dates, and enables you to export and compress the add-ons folder for easier backups. RapidWeaver 8.0 is also fully GDPR-compliant.

RapidWeaver costs $89 for new licenses, and an upgrade from version 7 is $69. Special launch pricing of $79 for a new license and $59 for an upgrade is available through 28 August 2018. ($89 new, $69 upgrade, 76.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 28 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About RapidWeaver 8.0

Notable Replies

  1. And an instant purchase. I love RW.

Join the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum

Participants