Realmac Software has released RapidWeaver 8.1 with a host of bug fixes and improvements for the Web design and publishing software. The update officially brings support for the MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar and macOS 10.14 Mojave’s Dark mode, adds Amazon S3 as a Publishing Destination, returns support for copying a resources URL, lets you drag resources from a child folder to the root resources folder, resolves a bug with resources not getting exported when previewing a page, enables multiple selections in the Resources Manager, fixes a bug that caused the app to republish all files on every publish, and addresses several crashes. ($89 new, $69 upgrade from version 7, free update from version 8, 76.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)