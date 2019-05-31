RapidWeaver 8.2.1

Share Facebook

Realmac Software has released RapidWeaver 8.2, improving the speed of export when publishing to a RAM disk and ensuring lists in styled text areas behave better. The Web design and publishing software makes progress on improving the way missing resources are searched for (and hopefully found), removes the unnecessary SFTP public key field from publishing settings, fixes a bug that prevented the app from updating the preview correctly, resolves an issue where RapidWeaver would appear to hang during publishing, improves performance when accessing files from remote drives, and resolves a wide range of issues with the Photo Album page type. A quick 8.2.1 release a few days later fixed a problem with an incorrect address being used for social tags and made a few other tweaks and enhancements. ($89 new, free update, 78.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)