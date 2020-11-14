Share Facebook

Realmac Software has released RapidWeaver 8.7 with official support for macOS 11 Big Sur. The Web design and publishing software also now sets Site Language correctly by default, fixes an issue where adding a remote resource URL to an Override Site Banner section caused a crash, resolves issues where sometimes photos in portrait orientation were not being uploaded, removes all internal uses of WebKit, and addresses a problem that caused headaches for Keychain and the Forklift FTP client. RapidWeaver is also included in the $9.99-per-month Setapp Mac app subscription service. ($89 new, free update, 80.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)